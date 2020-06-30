Tuesday, 30 June 2020

EU allows NZ and other 'safe' countries

    1. Star News
    2. National

    The security control at the international airport of Roma Leonardo Da Vinci. Photo: Getty Images
    The security control at the international airport of Roma Leonardo Da Vinci. Photo: Getty Images
    The European Union has named 14 countries whose citizens are deemed "safe" to be let in from Wednesday, and the list includes New Zealand.

    The United States, Brazil and China are excluded, the BBC is reporting.

    Along with New Zealand on the current Covid-19 'safe list' are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

    The EU is ready to add China if the Chinese government offers a reciprocal travel deal for EU citizens.

    EU border controls have been lifted for EU citizens travelling inside the bloc.

    Rules for UK travellers are covered separately in the Brexit negotiations.

    UK nationals are still to be treated in the same way as EU citizens until the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, so during that time they will be exempt from the temporary travel restriction.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter