Evacuations after bomb scare at airport

Security staff outside the airport following a possible bomb threat on Friday morning. Photo: RNZ

Passengers have been ushered off their grounded plane at Queenstown Airport after a bomb threat was reported this morning.

People have also been evacuated from the airport buildings as emergency services respond.

The passengers disembarked from the Star Alliance plane and walked across the tarmac to the far car park at the airport, where police are stationed outside the main terminal.

A police spokesman said they received a report about 8.40am "of what appears to be an explosive device".

"The airport terminal has been evacuated as a safety precaution."

He said the NZDF bomb squad had been called in.

People were advised to avoid the area until the incident is resolved.

A Jetstar flight headed to Queenstown from Auckland was diverted following the incident.

Queenstown Airport earlier said on Facebook it had activated its emergency security protocols in response to "a potential bomb alert".

“Emergency services were called and the airport terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while the situation is being investigated by NZ Police and Aviation Security.”

“Airport staff are working with airlines to ensure the safety of all passengers.

“All inbound aircraft have been diverted. All passengers due to depart Queenstown today, and those expecting to meet incoming flights, are asked not to come to the airport until advised otherwise.

"We apologise to our passengers for the disruption, especially as this has happened at the end of the busy school holidays period. Safety is our number one priority and we are working with the relevant authorities."

In a statement, Air New Zealand said the incident had resulted in four flights being cancelled and one flight returning to Christchurch.

Passengers have spoken about the incident.

“We arrived to catch our flight and, as we got here, we were told that the whole of the airport was being evacuated,” one passenger told NZME.

“So we sort of started standing on the nearest car park to the terminal building - and there were more and more people pouring out of the building, including all the employees.

“A couple of incoming flights had also been pushed straight through, but they weren’t allowed to collect luggage or anything.

“So we’ve now got a situation where we there must be several hundred people all marshalled in the furthest car park away from the terminal building.”

The passenger said no one has told him anything about the evacuation.

Police are on the scene at Queenstown Airport this morning. Photo via NZ Herald

There were no fire crews at the site but police and ambulance were attending.

“At this stage we have no idea what it’s all about,” the passenger said.

“It’s really weird.

“Nobody really knows what’s going on apart from the fact we’re just being pushed further and further away from the terminal ... there’s still people in the control tower but no planes are landing.

“Everybody is completely at a loss.”