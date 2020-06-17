Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Evacuations after gas leak in Queenstown

    An area of Queenstown has been evacuated this morning, after contractors struck a gas line.

    Police and fire crews are on scene near to where Hensman Rd come on to Frankton Rd.

    A New Zealand Fire and Emergency spokesman said the underground gas line started to leak and so the area had been evacuated.

    He said the gas had been isolated, while an investigation was being carried out into how much gas had entered the buildings and "what the associated risk was".

    A police media spokeswoman said a call had been received at 10.20am.

    She said police were mainly involved with traffic management, but had also evacuated a nearby hotel.

    She added that gas company staff had arrived on site. 

    A diversion is in place. 

