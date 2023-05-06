Evacuations as heavy rain hits top of South Island

High tide on the Maitai River could lead to further evacuations in Nelson after extensive rain overnight.

Twenty-nine people were evacuated in Riwaka, northwest of Nelson, after the Brooklyn Stream breached its banks last night.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence controller Jim Frater said he was keeping an eye on the Maitai River, which ran through the city centre.

He said experts were assessing the river after multiple big bursts of rain, to decide whether evacuations might be necessary.

MetService said a moist northerly airstream was expected to bring further heavy rain to Nelson and Marlborough today and into Sunday.

It said Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough regions have had high accumulations of rain over the last 24 hours; with some stations in the mountains in western Tasman receiving over 200mm of rain.

Heavy rain was expected to continue for western parts of South Island through the weekend till Tuesday.

MetService said orange heavy rain warning was in place for Tasman from Motueka westwards, Marlborough about and north of the Awatere Valley, and for Nelson and Tasman south and east of Motueka.

The warning remains in place for Tasman from 9am today to 3pm tomorrow.

MetService forecasters said people should expect a further 110 to 160mm about the ranges and 70 to 100mm near the coast, on top of what has already fallen.

In Marlborough, orange heavy rain warning remained in place for 12 hours on Saturday from 9am onwards.

MetService said the region should expect a further 70 to 100mm of rain with the largest accumulations about the ranges, in addition to what has already fallen.

Heavy rain watch remains in place for Buller from 10pm today until 6pm tomorrow, and for 48 hours in Westland starting 11pm on Sunday.

Hazards on highways, drivers asked to take care of slips and rockfall on roads

Last night, evacuations were carried out in Tasman after a stream breached its banks.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said State Highway 60 in Tākaka was closed due to flooding at the Waitapu Bridge.

With no detours available, it said there was no access between Tākaka and Collingwood.

Localised flooding has been reported at the intersection of Riwaka-Kaiteriteri Road on State Highway 60.

Civil Defence said hazards were in place, as contractors dealt with slips and rockfalls across the region's highways overnight.

It said if the situation worsened, further road closures were possible.

Weather warning lifted for Northland and Mt Taranaki

MetService has lifted the orange heavy rain warning from Northland, Mt Taranaki and Westland south of Harihari, after steady rainfall since Thursday.

Civil Defence Northland said there were still some areas with surface flooding, especially Far North.

It said Sandhills Road remained closed due to surface flooding but the rest of the previously closed roads were now open with some restrictions.