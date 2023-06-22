Evacuations near Gisborne after more rain

Residents near Te Karaka are being asked to evacuate as river levels rise dangerously. Photo: Eastern District Police

Residents in the Gisborne town of Te Karaka are being asked to evacuate their homes as the Waipaoa River has reached more than 7.5 metres and is still rising as rain continues to fall.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence says Te Karaka Area School is an evacuation centre.

Chief fire officer Jamie Simpson said many areas that would need to be evacuated were already empty following Cyclone Gabrielle but anyone who did need to evacuate should do so during daylight hours.

MetService has extended its existing orange rain warning for Tairāwhiti until midnight on Sunday with heavy rain expected to batter the region right through until the end of the weekend.

The heavy rain has already closed roads and brought down slips and Greg Shelton from Uawa Civil Defence said river levels were rising.

"Our concern is with the rain with heavy downpours we get a lot of flooding, not river related, just roads, infrastructure is probably starting to fail us now just land starting to move, culverts back up, that kind of thing."

There had not yet been any evacuations in Tologa Bay, as most people in at-risk areas relocated after Cyclone Gabrielle, he said.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James told Midday Report a prolonged period of rain which would be heavy at times was forecast for Tai Rāwhiti / Gisborne.

"There's a burst today, it's still raining tomorrow, another burst of heavy rain on Saturday expecting about 250 to 350 millimetres of rain in that northern part of the region over that time."

More than 220mm of rain had fallen in the Raukumura Ranges by midday Thursday, with 50-60mm having fallen at Gisborne Airport, he said.

Given the expected amount of rain forecast and the previous flooding in the region it was possible that the orange level warning could be upgraded to a red level warning, James said.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke until 3pm on Friday with up to 160mm expected to fall, The Ruahine Range and Hawke's Bay from SH5 southwards until midnight Saturday with up to 150mm of rain forecast and Marlborough south of Ward until 3pm on Saturday with up to 250mm forecast.

State Highway 2, north of Gisborne, has closed between Te Karaka and Matawai due to flooding at the Waihuka Bridge.

SH35 reopened on Thursday morning, after flooding and slips overnight. But Waka Kotahi said there was a possibility it may need to close again.