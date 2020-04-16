Expect big restrictions at level three

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealanders should expect big restrictions on their interactions with other people when the country moves to alert level 3.

She told Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB that it still wasn't known exactly when New Zealand would move down from its current level 4 to the lower level.

Other countries which were now extending their lockdown because they introduced the restrictions later, she said.

The Government would provide details on how it would impact schools, business, workplaces and other sectors this afternoon, she said.

Asked about small to medium businesses struggling during lockdown, she said Government knew they were vulnerable.

She cited the support the Government had provided, in particular, with the wage subsidy but also changes around rent arrears and tax changes.

"They really have been a big focus for us."

Ardern said all New Zealanders had the "sad benefit" of experiencing lockdown later than others.

The four-week lockdown officially ends next Wednesday night, at 11.59pm, but the Government won't announce whether we move down a level until next week.

However, New Zealanders will today get to hear about what life looks like after lockdown - expect to see pubs and food courts still closed but potentially takeaways allowed and more police on the roads.

The Government will release guidance around alert levels 3 and 2 and what measures businesses would need to have in place at each step.

But it will likely still be quite restrictive with Finance Minister Grant Robertson calling it a move from "essential" to "safe" businesses.

As of yesterday, New Zealand had 1386 positive cases of coronavirus, with 20 new cases reported. Nine people have died after contracting the virus.

Yesterday, for the first time, the number of people recovered from the coronavirus - 728 - outweighed the number who still had symptoms of Covid-19.

Thirteen people are in hospital and two of those are in a critical condition in intensive care units.

An elderly man who died in his Invercargill home on Tuesday night is believed to be the tenth coronavirus-related fatality.

The cause of death was not confirmed yesterday but if it was found to be Covid-19, it would be the first death in the community.

But the country wasn't yet out of the woods and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said "very rigorous testing" and contact tracing would now be fundamental in the effort to fight the deadly virus.

Another aged-care facility in Auckland was revealed to have had an outbreak yesterday, meaning six are now associated with a Covid-19 cluster. There are 16 clusters in total.

The number of cases worldwide has passed the two million mark.

In New York, the epicentre of the pandemic, residents have been told they must now wear masks where physical distancing is not possible.