Explosion at Ravensdown, five hurt

    Five people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital after inhaling sulphur dioxide following an explosion at the Ravensdown plant.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews from Roslyn and Willowbank arrived at 10am.

    The incident was initially reported as a medical incident, but that changed to a report of a possible explosion shortly after.

    "There was a small explosion believed to be as a result of welding," he said.

    Two fire appliances at Ravensdown this morning. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    There was no fire when crews arrived.

    Five people working there were transported to hospital, not due to the explosion, but due to the inhalation of sulphur dioxide, he said.

    "The scene has been left with management from Ravensdown and Worksafe."

    A St John spokesman said it was alerted at 9.47am and two ambulances and a manager were sent to the scene.

    Crews treated five patients, one in a moderate condition and four in a minor condition. 

    All patients had been transported to Dunedin Hospital. 

    A reporter at the scene said two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances attended.

    One of two St John ambulances at the scene arrived and drove into the plant after 10.20am.

