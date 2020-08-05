Wednesday, 5 August 2020

'Extremely embarrassed': Woman calls cops over neighbour's indecent act

    A Dunedin man caught performing an indecent act by his neighbour was "extremely embarrassed'' when police turned up at his door.

    The man's neighbour was in her kitchen doing her dishes when she saw him standing in front of a window in his house, naked and performing the act.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police spoke to the man, who admitted the incident and said he did not think anyone could see him.

    He was off work sick and was "trying to get some sun'', Dinnissen said.

    "He was extremely embarrassed.''
     

    Otago Daily Times

     

