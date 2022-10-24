Families called on to report crime

Photo: Getty Images

Families and children are the focus of a campaign asking people to report crime, to help break the cycle.

Crime Stoppers began the drive today in response to an increase in ram raids and youth offending over the past year.

The organisation's chief executive, Hadyn Smith, said using Crime Stoppers to report illegal or dangerous activities was a way to help make communities safer.

"The focus is on family awareness and safely sharing what you know, not who you are.

"One call about a ram raid, a robbery, or even who was involved, could perhaps remove someone from a life of crime or whānau from the misery of being stuck in a bad place."

When family members were involved with crime, it often left people feeling scared about getting involved and speaking up, he said.

"The issue is getting whānau especially to feel that they can speak up and break that cycle with their children, and we wanted to make sure people were aware of the options they had."

Smith said Crime Stoppers wanted people to know it was not the police, but a separate organisation that people could use to report anything illegal or dangerous without having to give their identity.

The campaign aims to build awareness through social and digital channels and had been designed to be seen and heard by youth, he said.

Anyone can reach Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.