Family lawyer seriously hurt in courthouse assault

Police were among the emergency services called to the Whangārei District Court. Photo: NZ Herald

A family lawyer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in the Whangārei courthouse.

The front doors to the building on Bank St were locked as multiple emergency services responded to the callout shortly before 10am today.

While no specific details on what has taken place inside have yet been released by police or the Ministry of Justice, a family lawyer was reportedly assaulted in a lift.

Hato Hone St John confirmed a patient had been taken to Northland Base Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said an individual had been taken into custody on site shortly after staff received reports of disorder at the courthouse.

They stated there was no risk to the wider public in relation to the incident.

A single fire engine had been parked at the front of the courthouse but firefighters have since left as has an ambulance that was stationed at the back of the courthouse on Hunt St.

St John had dispatched an operations manager, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

A police car remained at the front of the building with another two located on Hunt St.

The court has now reopened its doors and resumed sittings.

Inside the building this morning, police are present and the lift has been taped off. There is an ‘out of order’ sign on it and a cleaning bucket alongside.