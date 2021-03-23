Family member of MIQ worker tests positive

A family member of a managed isolation and quarantine worker has returned a 'weak positive' test result for Covid-19.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon provided the latest details about the Grand Millenium worker who tested positive on Monday night during routine surveillance testing.

The employee and their immediate household members were isolating at their home in Auckland last night.

Hipkins said three family members have returned negative results and one returned a weak positive result.

The person who tested 'weak positive' was "under investigation", Hipkins said.

Bloomfield said the weak positive family member was being re-tested and the result should be returned later today.

The risk was low to the community, Hipkins said, and genomic sequencing results would be released when they came back.

Contact tracing so far revealed "limited" exposure, he said, and the worker remained asymptomatic.

Public health measures remained as important as ever, including washing hands, coughing into elbows and staying home if sick.

"These are all things every New Zealander can do."

This morning, the minister said the MIQ worker was "lower risk" because there didn't appear to be many locations of interest or many close contacts.

Since March 1, there have been eight cases at the Grand Millenium, all identified on day zero or day one of their stay.

The worker had been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and had possibly had a second dose, Hipkins said.

However, he added that the vaccine was not 100% effective and it often took two weeks after the second dose before it takes full effect.

Bloomfield said the MIQ worker wore a mask at work yesterday and didn't work three days prior to yesterday.

The family was being spoken to about being moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said the Government should release relevant information as soon as possible, rather than waiting to be asked questions by journalists.

"New Zealanders deserve clarity and transparency as to exactly what's going on."