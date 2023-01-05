Farmer in coma after post injury

Thomas Hewitt

The family of a South Island farmer in an induced coma is waiting to learn if he will lose a leg following a farm accident.

More than $10,000 has been raised through a Givealittle page for farmer and Lumsden Fire Brigade volunteer Thomas Hewitt, who fell on a steel post and punctured his femoral artery while checking on a water tank last week.

He is in Dunedin Hospital, where his sister, Hillary Anderson, and wife Monique have been at his bedside.

"It’s still very early days. His life is fine. It’s just the leg now that he could potentially still lose it," Mrs Anderson said.

His leg had no blood flow from his knee down for 10 hours, she said.

"The thigh itself is looking pretty good. He’s got a drain in, but they still haven’t been able to find the nerve that runs down his leg towards his foot and things like that.

"So there will be another operation on his calf muscle. They’ve removed quite a bit of tissue from the muscle itself."

Mrs Anderson was emotional when talking about the support his friends, family and community had shown in raising money on the Givealittle page, which was set up by her husband Sean.

As of yesterday afternoon, the page had raised $11,230.

Lumsden Volunteer Fire Brigade member Thomas Hewitt is in an induced coma in Dunedin Hospital after puncturing his femoral artery while working on his farm last week. Photo: Supplied

Mrs Anderson described her brother as a "jack of all trades", having been involved in Young Farmers and the fire brigade, and being known for his love of fishing and helping people.

On the day of the accident, she was at the Hewitts’ Lumsden home with her husband, their children and Mrs Hewitt, when Mrs Hewitt received a call from her husband, Mrs Anderson said.

He said "I’m dying. Green water tank. Now."

They drove across the farm, unsure of the exact water trough, when she spotted her brother’s motorbike.

Mr Hewitt was found in a culvert close to the trough.

"He got [the steel post] off himself, and once he did get it off he knew it was bad," Mrs Anderson said.

"He took his overalls off, wrapped them around [his thigh], and he made so many phone calls. He rang his boss, he rang the fire department that he’s in, he rang the ambulance as well."

Mrs Hewitt went into shock while Mr Hewitt directed Mr Anderson on addressing the wound.

Mr Anderson got a tent guide rope from their back of their ute and wrapped it tightly around Mr Hewitt’s thigh.

Mr Anderson then told his wife to find a stick to tighten the rope, so she found a tent peg.

"I used that to tighten it, but there was still blood spraying out of Thomas by this stage, so I got on top of my brother and I put my right knee into his hips-groin area and really pushed hard with all my bodyweight in there to stop the blood flow," she said.

"Then we very quickly heard sirens," she said.

She said another farm worker, Jeff, went to the main road to direct ambulances, then other farm workers ferried the ambulance and fire crew over the paddocks.

Mr Hewitt has already been through 30 hours of surgery and it is expected he has months more of surgery and rehabilitation.

"He’s in such a good place," Mrs Anderson said.

"The team is amazing — he’s got a vascular team, also an orthopaedic team.

"His nurse is doing 12-hour shifts, and she’s never stopped; she’s always on the machines ... She just she does not stop.

"Nurses in that ward are just absolutely gods," Mrs Anderson said.

ben.tomsett@odt.co.nz