Farmer steps up to help pay for teen's wheelchair lift

The stairs that Dinson Thomas has to carry his daughter up in order to get inside their home. Photo: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown farmer has offered to pay the shortfall for a lift so a dad does not have to carry his teenage daughter from her wheelchair to their front door.

The Thomas family live on a steep section in the Wellington suburb of Newlands and need a lift installed, but that work has been on hold for more than a year because the funding will not cover the cost.

After hearing the story on RNZ's Morning Report programme, the farmer got in contact with the broadcaster to offer help.

He wished to remain anonymous.

"I just thought that's a bit tough for some people and I do appreciate that the government can't cover absolutely everything, and I thought yeah, well I can afford to cover that - so why not."

The Thomas family have seven steps to their front door.

Dinson Thomas said they park the car near the steps and he then carries his 13-year-old daughter Ann, who weighs close to 40kg and has cerebral palsy and complex needs, into the house.

Thomas said he recently had a close call, slipping on the stairs and falling while carrying her.

The farmer said that sounded like a hard situation to be in, and he wanted to help.

"I was just thinking, well it wouldn't be too good if he did slip and I know that's easy enough to do on stairs and it's just nice to be able to help when you can sometimes."

The back door of their home where the lift was supposed to be installed. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thomas said they received the maximum funding to have a platform lift installed, just over $15,000 through Disability Support Services (DSS).

The work started in February last year but a month later he was advised the quote came in $4000 over the funding - so he put the project on hold because he could not afford it.

Now it can go ahead - and Thomas is very thankful.

"I'm really surprised... it will be really helpful for Ann [because] contributing that much amount suddenly is really hard in this situation. Me, my wife, Ann and her sister Aimee are really thankful for him."

Disability advocate Blake Forbes said the act of kindness is generous and appreciated, but he would like to see people in such situations given more support to start with.

"That's very generous and great but in a way it shouldn't have to come to this.

"The initial funding is too low, of course. In a perfect world it should be based on what every individual client or family needs - it shouldn't be up to the individual to pay the excess."

As for the farmer, he was preparing to head into the mountains for a hunting trip when RNZ talked to him, and donate the meat to a community charity helping those in need.

"I'm going hunting this afternoon and if I shoot any meat, most of that meat will be turned into sausages and given to Happiness House in Queenstown."

He hoped his actions would encourage more people to look for ways to help others.

DSS acting general manager for commissioning and funding, Michael Hiscox, said disabled people who need support to live in their own home may be eligible for funding to get free or subsidised equipment or modifications.

"When people need to access funding for housing modifications, an equipment and modification service qualified housing assessor will work with the family or individual to look at the modifications that will best suit their needs and whether they are eligible for funding through DSS."

Depending on a disabled person's individual situation, DSS may be able to pay the full cost or a contribution, meaning some of the cost would need to be covered by the household, he said.