Fast food workers scared to report breaches

McDonald's drive-thru. Photo: File

Employees at fast-food restaurants are working in fear they could face backlash if they dob in their employer for breaching alert level 3 guidelines, a union claims.

A plea was also made to WorkSafe to seize and review CCTV footage to catch non-compliant workplaces.

Unite Union claimed members who worked in the fast-food industry reported that a number of restrictions and guidelines were being broken every day.

"The one-metre rule between workers is still being regularly breached," Unite Union national secretary Gerard Hehir said.

"Workers are not allowed to have their phones with them while working and can be threatened with disciplinary action if they do.

"Workers have told us they are scared of repercussions if they use their phones to gather evidence."

Hospitality businesses were given the green light to operate after the lockdown ended but only contactless delivery and takeaway purchases were allowed.

Strict measures had to be put in place such as physical distancing between staff members, customers and delivery drivers.

McDonald's customers were encouraged to use paywave and workers are wearing gloves to reduce contact during the drive-thru process. Photo: Michael Craig

Many of the measures were not being followed and members also said glove change and hand washing schedules were not being followed, Unite Union said.

Additionally, it was alleged eftpos machines were not being sanitised after each use and cash was being accepted for ready-to-eat customers.

However, the union did acknowledge companies were starting to listen about how to keep their workers safe.

"Of course, it will be two weeks too late, with hundreds of thousands of customers served in clear breach of level 3 social distancing," Hehir said.

"We will soon find out how much damage was done to the progress made against Covid-19 under level 4."

The lack of use of mobile phones in McDonald's workplaces had always been a health and safety consideration due to hazards like grills and cooking vats.

And the safety of staff and its customers was the number one priority for McDonald's before it reopened, spokesman Simon Kenny said.

"As with all businesses that have opened under alert level 3 we are being pragmatic and flexible, making adjustments to how we operate," he said.

"We have teams meeting several times a day and franchisees and senior staff are feeding back live from restaurants on practical learnings and best practice.

"Staff also use our PeopleSafe health and safety system to report any incidents, concerns or ideas."

Last week, the union's national director Mike Treen claimed McDonald's was not following the level 3 guidelines.

Passing food directly to customers at the drive-thru and handling cash would breach the conditions, Treen said.

Wendy's New Zealand chief executive also took offence to other fast-food companies' handing over food to customers in their drive-thrus.