Fatal crash kills one near Lake Hayes

One person has died after a serious crash at the roundabout on State Highway 6 near Lake Hayes.

The crash near the Stalker Rd/Lower Shotover Rd roundabout was reported to emergency services about 9.30am.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle, thought to be towing a trailer, was involved in the crash.

The road was closed to northbound traffic for a time, with a diversion in place via Malaghans Rd.

In an update shortly before 3pm Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that the Serious Crash Unit had completed an investigation and the road had reopened.