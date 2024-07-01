Fatal crash victims named

Emergency services at the scene of Thursday's crash. Photo: supplied

Police have named two people killed in a crash near Arrowtown.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a van from luxury resort and village Millbrook and a car in Malaghans Rd about 10pm last Thursday.

In a statement this morning, police said Simran Shiuagani Mala, 25, and Jamie William Pitman, 35, died. Both were from Frankton in Queenstown.

Five other people were injured.

Police said the serious crash unit attended and inquiries were continuing.