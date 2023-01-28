Ferry 'moving slowly' towards Wellington after mayday

The Kaitaki is now on its way to the Kaiwharawhara ferry terminal in Wellington, according to KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy.

The vessel is moving under its own power, but, as a precaution, is being accompanied by tug boats.

The ferry is expected to arrive at Kaiwharawhara shortly after 9pm this evening.

Earlier today

Power has been restored to the Interislander Kaitaki ferry after it declared a mayday in the Cook Strait with 880 people on board.

Wellington regional harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the engines have been tested and the result was positive.

He said the anchors were being pulled up, but he warned the process to get back to shore would be slow.

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy confirmed the 2.15pm sailing from Picton temporarily lost propulsion power near the end of its journey to Wellington.

About 800 passengers are on board as well as about 80 crew, he said.

Everyone onboard was safe, however, as was standard practice, life jackets had been issued as a precaution, he said.

"Tug boats have left Wellington and will be used to assist if required as Kaitaki makes her way back to the Kaiwharawhara terminal."

Authorities have been notified and a special team has been stood up to co-ordinate the response, Reidy said.

"We are focused on ensuring the comfort and wellbeing of passengers, are keeping them updated, and will offer additional support when they arrive into Wellington."

KiwiRail will investigate the cause of the temporary loss of power.

A passenger on board said the ferry had limited power with two engines back up and running.

They said two tug boats and a pilot boat have arrived.

"We are all in life jackets at assembly points. I can hear engines going."

Otago Daily Times journalist Bruce Munro had also received a message from his brother Mark Munro, who is aboard the ferry. "We are standing still on anchors outside of Wellington harbour. Tug boats coming. I can not talk now."

A second message came though shortly after at 6.38pm. "We are well. The tug boats are pulling now and 2 motors are working."

The ferry had been making its way towards Wellington when it lost all power.

"They weren’t able to restore it, they were drifting, they’ve got an anchor down, and they declared a mayday," Nalder had told The New Zealand Herald.

The AIS ship tracker showed several vessels rushing to the Kaitaki’s aid.

The AIS ship tracker shows the ferry is in a difficult spot with several vessels rushing to its aid. Image: screenshot

Nalder said earlier tug boats were heading in the direction of the ferry, but the conditions were rough.

He said the ship had been blown towards the shore and described the situation as serious.

Nalder said the ferry had been southwest of Sinclear Head off Wellington’s South Coast.

Earlier, a passenger said they were terrified but were trying to stay calm.

Another passenger said the ferry was stranded about an hour out of Wellington.

"The motor’s cut out at about 5 o’clock and the captain has been updating us. We have donned the life jackets for safety reasons, just as a precaution.

"Anchors have been put down and are holding and we are currently waiting I believe on some tug boats and a pilot boat to come out and assist."

- Additional reporting ODT Online