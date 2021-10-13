'Finally cured and free': Brave teen succumbs to brain cancer

Jemima Gazley died last night. Photo: Supplied

A "selfless" and "courageous" Wellington teenager who spent her last week alive fundraising for brain cancer research died peacefully last night.

Jemima Gazley (15) was diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 brain cancer in February, and in the past 10 days has raised nearly $450,000 through a Givealittle page for research into a cure.

An update from the family made at 10.45pm yesterday said Jemima's journey had come to an end.

"She passed away peacefully this evening and she wanted to let you all know that she is finally cured and free," it read.

"She is dancing through the heavens, laughing and full of joy in her return to pure energy."

Jemima began a Givealittle page on October 3 to raise funds for Australian researcher Dr Matt Dun, who planned to conduct clinical trials on DIPG – a deadly childhood brain cancer that had also taken his own child's life.

Jemima had also wanted to donate her brain to cancer research.

Within four days the page had raised $200k and by this morning had $444,110.

The Gazleys said the success of the campaign had been a "special gift" in Jemima's last week and thanked everyone that had donated to the cause.

"With our most sincere gratitude and love — please know every one of you have made the final chapter her greatest triumph.

"Her legacy will live on."

Jemima told The New Zealand Herald last week she was proud and excited about the funds raised, and could not wait to give the cheque to Dun.

"I didn't know I could do this, but I am doing it and I'm very proud of myself," she said.

"Having that legacy of my work on earth is going to be so important to me."

Oliver Gazley said their daughter had always been selfless and generous.

"Her whole life growing up as a kid she was always thinking about other people, standing up for other people, believing in other people.

"When she thought to set it up, we thought let's try and raise $20,000, and it just has gone bananas.

"I think Jemima being so vulnerable to have her story told has really struck a chord with so many people, and as parents we couldn't be more proud."

Jemima's Givealittle page remains open.