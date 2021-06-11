Firefighter injured in Balclutha blaze

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Balclutha, Milton and Kaitangata were called to the fire in Hospital Rd at 12:45pm today.
The single-storey house was ‘‘well ablaze’’, but contained at 1.40pm, he said.
One firefighter received minor injuries at the scene and was being treated by St John ambulance.
A water tanker from Balclutha attended, along with four other fire appliances, he said.