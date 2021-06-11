Friday, 11 June 2021

Firefighter injured in Balclutha blaze

    Firefighters at the scene of the house fire in Balclutha today. Photo: John Cosgrove
    A firefighter has been injured while attempting to control a house fire in Balclutha, South Otago.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Balclutha, Milton and Kaitangata were called to the fire in Hospital Rd at 12:45pm today.

    The single-storey house was ‘‘well ablaze’’, but contained at 1.40pm, he said.

    One firefighter received minor injuries at the scene and was being treated by St John ambulance.

    A water tanker from Balclutha attended, along with four other fire appliances, he said.

    Smoke from a blaze blankets a property in Balclutha today. Photo: John Cosgrove
    Otago Daily Times

