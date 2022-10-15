Firefighters resume industrial action

Photo: RNZ

The Professional Firefighters Union is restarting industrial action this morning despite having just got recommendations from a mediator.

Strike action over pay and conditions was suspended in late August.

Yesterday mediator Graeme Colgan issued his final report, with its contents embargoed until October 21.

Union national secretary Wattie Watson said the industrial action consisted of bans on some workplace tasks and does not affect emergency response in any way.

"The purpose of [it] is to keep the pressure on FENZ to try to get them to the table and at least discuss where we've got common ground ... and how we're going to give this matter some priority and get the job done."

Watson said there was a solid foundation in the report to reach a fair and reasonable settlement.

The union will hold membership meetings virtually on Sunday to update its members.

Fire and Emergency said it was hoping to keep the momentum up in talks.

Chief executive Kerry Gregory said it was working through the report as quickly as possible to see what was feasible and sustainable and hoped a settlement could be reached.