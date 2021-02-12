First Covid vaccines coming to NZ next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines are coming to New Zealand next week.

She and a cast of other top ministers are fronting a media conference this morning and will be joined by director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

The press conference follows a Ministry of Health Covid-19 immunisation business engagement event in Auckland this morning.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, Health Minister Andrew Little and Housing Minister Megan Woods will also be at the media briefing.

Earlier this week, Hipkins revealed that more than 2000 health workers are being trained and mobilised in anticipation of the first wave of vaccines landing on New Zealand's shores.

Ardern and Hipkins have said the first batch of vaccinations will arrive in New Zealand in the first quarter of the year – before the end of March.

But neither has put an exact date as to when the doses are expected to land.

They have, however, said that frontline health workers and their families will be the first to get the jab.

The national rollout will come in the second half of this year.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Hipkins said that being vaccinated will require two jabs three weeks apart and a 30-minute observation period after each injection, like many other vaccines.

Doses will be logged in the new National Immunisation Solution, which will allow health professionals and patients access to records online once fully implemented and track the location, temperature and administration of every vaccine.

So far about 1800 health professionals have put up their hands to administer the jabs to fill the 2000 to 3000 positions the Government expects it needs for the rollout aiming to vaccinate every eligible Kiwi.