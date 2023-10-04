Fisherman swept off rocks confirmed dead

PHOTO: MARK JOHN

A man has died after he was swept off the rocks on a remote part of the Catlins coast yesterday afternoon.

His body was found a short time later, police have confirmed.

A spokeswoman said police were advised about 2.20pm yesterday a fisherman had been swept off the rocks at Slope Point, Southland.

Teams from Land Search & Rescue New Zealand, Coastguards Bluff and Riverton, Helicopters Otago and a nearby commercial fishing boat launched an extensive search, the spokeswoman said.

"Tragically, a man’s body was located in the water a short time after."

The man’s family was notified and police were offering them support, she said.

Slope Point is the southernmost point of the South Island.

Local iwi have placed a rāhui (restriction) for seven days from today, between Haldane Estuary and Waipapa Creek.