Fisherman swept off rocks confirmed dead

His body was found a short time later, police have confirmed.
A spokeswoman said police were advised about 2.20pm yesterday a fisherman had been swept off the rocks at Slope Point, Southland.
Teams from Land Search & Rescue New Zealand, Coastguards Bluff and Riverton, Helicopters Otago and a nearby commercial fishing boat launched an extensive search, the spokeswoman said.
"Tragically, a man’s body was located in the water a short time after."
The man’s family was notified and police were offering them support, she said.
Slope Point is the southernmost point of the South Island.
Local iwi have placed a rāhui (restriction) for seven days from today, between Haldane Estuary and Waipapa Creek.