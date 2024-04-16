Five arrested after deer targeted with vehicle

Five people have been arrested after eight deer were targeted with a vehicle in the upper South Island.

A stag was struck and killed in the incident along Marsden Valley Rd near Nelson about 3am on March 30.

Police allege the animals were targeted deliberately and a video of the incident was posted online.

Police searched several properties across Nelson and arrested five people from the city allegedly involved in the incident.

A 20-year-old man from Nelson was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, reckless driving, reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal, and unlawful hunting.

A 19-year-old Nelson man was charged with unlawful hunting and reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal.

The men are set to appear in the Nelson District Court on April 29.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man from Nelson was set to appear in court on May 20, charged with unlawful hunting. Two 16-year-olds were referred to Youth Aid.

Police thanked members of the community for bringing the video of the incident to their attention.