Five arrested after Otago drug busts

Three search warrants were executed in Alexandra on Wednesday targeting the supply of MDMA and cannabis. Photo: NZ Police

The drug trade in Central Otago and in Queenstown has been disrupted following police operations that led to five arrests.

Otago Lakes Central Police acting area manager investigations detective senior sergeant Miriam Chittenden said three search warrants were executed in Alexandra on Wednesday targeting the supply of MDMA and cannabis.

The three addresses were linked to the long-term supply of illicit drugs in the community, police said.

Three people were arrested and two were charged with supplying cannabis to a person under 18.

Other charges include supply of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, selling cannabis to a person over 18, and to a person under 18.

Det Snr Sgt Chittenden said the operation led to the seizure of about 500g of cannabis along with evidence of drug dealing.

Yesterday, search warrants were executed in Queenstown relating to the supply of cannabis.

More than 2.5kg of cannabis was recovered with an estimated street value of between $40,000 to $60,000, along with a large quantity of cash.

LSD was also located along with evidence of the supply of other drug related offending, she said.

Enquiries are ongoing, however two foreign nationals have been charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

"As a result of these arrests, the drug trade in both Central Otago and Queenstown will have been significantly disrupted,'' Det Snr Sgt Chittenden said.