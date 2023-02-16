Five dead after cyclone; 'grave fears' that toll will rise

A policewoman lifts a child from the back of a tractor during an evacuation in Napier yesterday. PHOTO: HAWKE’S BAY TODAY

Five people have now been confirmed dead in the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle amid horrific witness accounts of “multiple bodies” seen in raging floodwaters.

Police said this morning they were investigating a death of a person in Gisborne who they believe was caught in floodwaters - and they have confirmed they have “grave” fears the death toll will rise.

Three victims have so far been confirmed in Hawke’s Bay - a child in Eskdale, a woman in northern Hawke’s Bay and a person in Bay View - and one, a volunteer firefighter, in Muriwai, west of Auckland.

Police say 1442 people remain “uncontactable” - while they expect this number to drop dramatically, they have “grave concerns” for at least several of them in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

Community fears are also growing of multiple deaths in one of the areas hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, with coastal residents of Napier’s Bay View claiming they saw several bodies washed away by raging flood waters.

As search crews in Hawke’s Bay continue to try and get to people stranded by the floodwaters created by Cyclone Gabrielle, residents of Bay View and nearby Esk Valley – which had areas decimated and parts of it remaining underwater – spoke of their fears of more fatalities.

One man said a relative had seen multiple bodies floating in water near Bay View. Another – who lives in a property on the Bay View shoreline – said other locals had told him they had seen the same thing.

And prominent Eskdale resident, former Havelock North Borough Council councillor and mayor and one-term MP Jeff Whittaker said he had grave fears for those trapped by surging flood waters in Esk Valley.

“I can imagine there will be some people lost in there,” he told The New Zealand Herald. “There could be. I know a lot of people who live up the Valley. At Esk Park there is a housing [development] up there and we have no idea what has happened up there.

“We can’t go up there [to check]. There is no phone or communications [up there]. There could have been [a few more swept away] ... it took so long getting to [the area due to conditions].”

Cyclone Gabrielle has ripped through Hawke's Bay, destroying livelihoods and costing lives. Photo: NZ Herald

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise told Newstalk ZB this morning that the region was slowly beginning to open up, with more supplies and help on the way. There was still no power throughout the region and cellphone coverage was patchy Tap water was safe and she encouraged everyone to stay hydrated.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 51, a vital link between Napier, Clive and Hastings, reopened at 8pm on Wednesday following an assessment by engineers.

State Highway 50, the Napier-Hastings Expressway, remains closed but contractors would likely be in a position to start clearing debris from today.

Hundreds of eastern region residents have been rescued from rooftops and waters since floods inundated the region, cutting off roads, bridges, and isolating communities.

Entire regions have been isolated with zero contact, people still remain uncontactable. Essentials like water, food and fuel are in short supply in many places.

The situation has been described as “dire” by officials, with a fuel limit of $40 imposed by the Gisborne District Council.

More than 9000 people have left their homes around Hawke’s Bay, with 3000 of them staying in Civil Defence facilities.

A woman is still missing in Hawke’s Bay after the Eskdale property she was housesitting was suddenly inundated by floodwaters early on Tuesday morning, RNZ reported.

At about 2.30am on Tuesday, floodwaters ripped through the house at an “absolutely mad speed”, even though the building had been designed to survive floods - it was built on 1.2 metre piles.

Police are now pouring more officers and staff into Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

“With other storm-affected districts reporting they are able to manage their response within existing resources, Police National Headquarters is now focused on critical support for Eastern District,” said the police statement.

“We are redeploying more than 70 staff from Bay of Plenty, Central, Wellington, Tasman, Canterbury and Southern districts, as well as the Royal New Zealand Police College, to Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti over the next 48 hours.”

Police on Wednesday also deployed 12 search and rescue specialist staff to assist with recovery efforts in the district. The additional staff would support recovery efforts and provide community reassurance.