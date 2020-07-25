Saturday, 25 July 2020

Five men arrested over sexual offending involving a minor

    Five men have been arrested in Northland, after a police investigation into allegations of a sexual nature involving a minor.

    A 35-year-old man was arrested and is facing a significant number of charges relating to sexual offending.

    The police say as a result of further enquiries after the initial complaint was made in February, four more men have been arrested and charged.

    They are aged between 36 and 66 and all face charges under the Prostitution Reform Act.

    The men will appear in the Kaikohe District Court next month.

