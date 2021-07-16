Five new cases in MIQ; ship with sick crew approaches Lyttelton

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today and no cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health said there were now 48 active cases in New Zealand.

There were also four new historical cases – all of whom are also in managed isolation facilities.

The ministry said a previously reported case, from 11 July, has now been reclassified as a historical case. All five historical cases are included in the confirmed case tally.

Source: Ministry of Health

The latest cases were from Indonesia, Fiji, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Officials say there is one case where it is not known where an infected person came from.

This person was a mariner, unrelated to the ships Viking Bay or Playa Zahara.

The ministry said this person's travel history was still being determined.

"We expect to be able to provide an update following case interviews," said the ministry.

Source: Ministry of Health

Meanwhile, genome testing is under way as sick crew on board a fishing vessel powering towards the Port of Lyttelton are set to be taken to a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

It follows confirmation by officials that 16 seamen on board the Spanish-flagged Playa Zahara had tested positive for the virus.

This morning health officials confirmed 13 of the crew would be moved to a quarantine facility, including two seaman who had tested negative.

Five mariners considered at the end of their infections would remain onboard to maintain the safety of the vessel.

Genome sequencing was now under way to determine the strain circulating among the mariners.

Playa Zahara is the second international fishing vessel in less than a week to have crew test positive for the infection.

The first, Viking Bay, was now berthed at Wellington with 16 crewmen testing positive for Covid. All but one were in quarantine in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in the capital. One person remains on board the ship.

The ministry said health authorities were working on arrangements for the crew once they arrived at Lyttelton Port.

The transport of the 13 crew to the quarantine facility would be done using standard Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols, including the use of appropriate PPE.

IPC protocols would also be adhered to for the ship while it was docked at the port, said authorities.

The ministry said Playa Zahara's shipping agent and its crew were cooperating with officials to ensure the health of those aboard and the safety of the New Zealand public.

By mid-morning it was stationed east of Kaikōura after travelling south from Taranaki where testing took place earlier this week.