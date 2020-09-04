Five new cases, PM announcing alert level decision

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to reveal whether Cabinet has decided to adjust New Zealand's alert level status.

She was joined by Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Auckland, with a large cluster of Covid cases, is currently at level 2.5, while the rest of New Zealand is at level 2. The levels are set to expire on Sunday night.

FIVE NEW CASES

Bloomfield said there are five new cases of Covid-19 today. Two cases are in managed isolation and three are in the community which are all epidemiology linked to the large Auckland cluster.

There are 82 people from the cluster in managed isolation and Bloomfield said that number continues to decline as people recover.

There are six people in hospital - two are in intensive care.

Eight new cases have recovered meaning there's 112 active cases - of these 36 are in MIQ and 75 are community cases. Some 3191 close contacts have been identified, of which 3136 have been contacted.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

However, some experts believe it is too early to ease restrictions.

Auckland University Professor Shaun Hendy, whose modelling has guided the Government's response, says it's too early to tell the true impact of the current alert level.

"It would wise to figure out how well the current settings have worked before we change them."

Prof Hendy believed it would be best to keep the whole country at level 2.

"The risks now are that Aucklanders are travelling again [out] of an outbreak in another part of the country and if we were at level 1 then that outbreak can grow very rapidly, whereas in level 2 there is a chance it won't take hold at all, or it will grow slowly so we will be better able to contain it."