Five new Covid cases, in managed isolation

There are five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation.

There are no new confirmed cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the five new cases, two arrived from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on September 29; and one each from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on September 21, from Ukraine on September 29; and from Australia on September 30.

Two are in managed isolation in Auckland; one has already been transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility and arrangements are in place for the second person to be transferred.

The three other returnees are in managed isolation in Rotorua and will also be transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility. Today’s results were from routine testing around day three for four people and testing around day 12 for the fifth person.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1498.

Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, leaving our the number of active cases effectively unchanged from yesterday at 41.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and seven are community cases.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Today's update comes before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will tomorrow announce whether Auckland is ready to return to alert level 1. Any decision won't come into force until Wednesday, she said.

This morning, Ms Ardern said the country had been tracking as expected but she would not speculate about tomorrow's decision.

"Any decision that is made won't come into force until Wednesday that's because we need to give notice about the rule changes."

