Five people arrested after daytime robbery at Michael Hill Jeweller store in Wellington

The Michael Hill Jeweller store in Manners St, Wellington.

Police have arrested five people following a daytime aggravated robbery at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in central Wellington this afternoon.

It was the third attack at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in the past week.

Police said they were called to the Victoria St business, near Manners St, at 1pm after several offenders entered the store and smashed display cases, fleeing with a number of items.

Police located a vehicle of interest heading north of Wellington and stopped the vehicle at the Paremata roundabout on SH59.

Five individuals were taken into custody without incident.

A manager at the Manners St store confirmed the robbery but said he could not give further details at this stage.

The priority is the wellbeing of staff, he said.

National MP Nicola Willis said on social media that a video of the incident was “ugly stuff”.

“My thoughts go out to all the affected staff and customers caught up in this scary crime,” she said.

Just yesterday, onlookers watched on as masked and hooded robbers armed with hammers smashed cabinets and grabbed merchandise in another daytime raid at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in New Plymouth.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said two men drove a stolen 2001 Subaru Impreza on to the footpath at the Currie St store just after midday yesterday

After smashing their way through the store, the two men left the scene, at one point driving on the wrong side of the road, he said.

In Hastings five days ago, Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said a stolen grey Nissan Tiida drove up on to the footpath and parked outside the Michael Hill store about 2.15pm.

“Three people have exited the vehicle and forced entry to the store, while one person remained in the vehicle. Two staff members were working at the time who locked themselves in the back room of the shop,” Pritchard said.

“The offenders have spent less than a minute in the store, using a hammer to smash glass cabinets and take several items, before getting back into the vehicle and leaving.”

Michael Hill Jeweller in Takapuna has closed permanently after several raids. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Furthermore, Michael Hill made the tough call last month to permanently close its Takapuna store, which was the most ram-raided in its network.

The shop first opened in 1983 and doubled its footprint in 2014 after revenue shot from $500,000 to nearly $3 million in just three years.

But in recent years, it had become the most ram-raided store in the retailer’s network.

Michael Hill chairman Rob Fyfe said: “Ultimately, the most important thing is the safety of our people. We decided the location of that store on that corner was too exposed.”

The store was hit three times last year alone, with thieves mounting daring smash-and-grabs, once in broad daylight, with their vehicle left running in the middle of the street just past the traffic lights late one afternoon.

By Bernard Orsman