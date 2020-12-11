Friday, 11 December 2020

9.00 am

Fleeing drunk 'gunman' foiled by roadworks

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Lower Stuart St, Octagon, 9.29pm. Photos by Peter McIntosh.
    The man was caught on Bath St. Photo: ODT Files
    A man who pointed what was believed to be a firearm at people in the Octagon later led police on a pursuit - but was foiled by roadworks.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called at 9pm last night when members of the public in Dunedin's Octagon saw a 25-year-old man pointing what looked like a firearm at people.

    The vehicle was found by a police dog squad in George St, but it failed to stop and a low speed pursuit initiated.

    "The vehicle turned onto Bath St which is currently closed for roadworks and had nowhere else to go."

    The driver was arrested and recorded an excess breath alcohol level of 600mcg.

    He will appear in court this morning on three charges: drink driving, failing to stop, and presenting a firearm-like object. 

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter