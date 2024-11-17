Flight cancellations fail to stop runners

Nicolene Robinson and Rikus Janse van Rensburg. Photo: Supplied

An Auckland runner racing to get to the Queenstown Marathon start line, after spending last night in Christchurch, completed the race - albeit unofficially.

Nicolene Robinson's Friday afternoon flight from Auckland was diverted after two attempts at landing in Queenstown.

Robinson said she had a two-hour wait at Christchurch airport before she knew what they were doing, but eventually Air New Zealand put her and her running partner up in accommodation, and they took an 8am flight from Christchurch on Saturday.

Robinson, who ran the marathon for the first time last year, she on Saturday morning she was yet to hear from organisers.

"We are going to get our hire car and then we'll attempt to drive to the start line, try and get our numbers and ask them if we can start. The route was open until 4pm.

"So we are still well within that, to still make it. We will change in the car [but] we are just unsure if they will let us start."

Robinson said Queenstown's weather was perfect for a marathon. "It's a lovely day for running, no rain - just nice, cool weather, it's a bit overcast, but good running conditions."

She later told RNZ she had run it, unofficially.

Air New Zealand says two flights managed to make it into Queenstown on Friday night after many earlier arrivals were cancelled or diverted.

Queenstown Airport's website listed eight cancelled or diverted arrivals and seven cancelled departures due to severe crosswinds, potentially leaving many keen runners unable to join the annual race.

Most flights were with Air New Zealand, though two affected arrivals and two cancelled departures were from Jetstar.

An Air NZ spokesperson said one flight from Christchurch and one from Auckland were able to land about 10pm

"We know the weather disruptions are frustrating, and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as our airport and customer teams rebook them to alternate flights," the airline said earlier.

Air NZ had added an extra 3550 seats across 22 extra flights in and out of Auckland this week due to the increased demand, but it now looks like many marathon-goers will miss the event.

Queenstown Marathon had been made aware of the issue, and organisers sought to ease those worried they would miss Friday's 8pm check-in to collect race bibs.

"Don't stress! If you are able to make it in time for your race start tomorrow, we will have your bib ready for you to collect at the start line info desk," a Facebook post said.

"If you have pre-purchased a shuttle ticket, please have your purchase confirmation ready to show our team at the pick-up point. Please refer to the Event Schedule on our website and app for shuttle times for your event."

Those affected had replied to the post, sharing their own experience of their flights being diverted or delayed, with many stranded in Christchurch.

"We left Auckland this afternoon and are now stuck in Christchurch as we were diverted. Unfortunately, it isn't practically possible for us to make the race," one said.

Others have also sought clarification on the latest they can start the race, while other runners had accepted defeat and conceded they would have to wait another year.

Air NZ said all flights were running on schedule Saturday morning.

Chief operating officer Alex Marren said an additional flight between Auckland to Queenstown would run later on Saturday.

He said weather disruptions were frustrating, and the airline's airport and customer teams were working to rebook those affected onto alternate flights as quickly as possible.