Flights between Cook Islands and NZ to be confirmed next week

The Cook Islands Government is hopes to confirm a "travel bridge" with New Zealand in the next week. . Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

The Cook Islands government expects to confirm a "travel bridge" with New Zealand in the next week.

The concept would allow people to travel between the two countries freely, and follows a meeting between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her counterpart Henry Puna last night.

Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown says there's a desperate need for tourism in the country, which is free of Covid-19.

Brown said they have already made arrangements for the travel bridge with Auckland Airport.