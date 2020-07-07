Flooding closes roads in West Otago, Southland

Localised flooding has temporarily closed roads in West Otago and Southland, with Environment Southland warning that water levels will remain high for a few days.

State Highway 90 between Waikoikoi and Tapanui is closed, the New Zealand Transport Agency said today about 11am. A detour is in place.

A Gore District Council social media post advised of surface flooding in the district, and two roads were closed.

They are: MacGibbon Rd, from State Highway 1 to Millane Rd, and McGregor Rd at the ford.

"Our roading team advises that River Rd, Kennedy Rd and Saleyards Rd are also affected by flooding, but are passable with care."

A culvert has washed out on Otumu Road in Gropers Bush as a result of heavy rain and flooding, the Southland Disrict Council advised this afternoon.

"Otumu Road is closed to everyone but residents between Mitchell Road-Ermedale Road and the Riverton-Otautau Road. Please exercise caution on the roads as there is some surface water throughout the district."

An Environment Southland spokesperson said water levels in the region would remain high this week.

"Due to rainfall overnight, we have triggered our flood warning. At the moment, there are 18 sites triggered affecting 11 rivers or streams. There have been some instances of surface flooding.

"There is more rain to come and we expect levels to remain high for the next four to five days."

The event was not considered serious but Environment Southland would continue to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, traffic management will be in place this week at Waituna Lagoon Road as a temporary bridge is put in place, the Suothland District Council said.

This was to enable continued access for vehicles while contractors carry out full replacement of the bridge. Some minor delays may occur while the temporary bridge was being installed.

• Check the online flood warning information here: https://www.es.govt.nz/online-services/flood-warning or view the live water level map here: http://envdata.es.govt.nz/index.aspx?c=water-level