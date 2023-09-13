Food prices up 8.9% - eggs, chips, yoghurt drive spike

Photo: Getty Images

Annual food prices were 8.9 per cent higher in August 2023 than in August 2022, according to latest figures released by Stats NZ.

”The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said today.

“Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and six-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food.

”In August 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures,” Mitchell said.

The second largest contributor to the annual movement was restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food.

On a monthly basis, food prices rose 0.5 per cent in August 2023 compared with July 2023. After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were up 0.4 per cent.

“Prices for fruit and vegetables such as tomatoes, grapes, cucumbers, and nectarines contributed the most to the overall monthly rise,” Mitchell said.

While the price rises were still steep they represent a slight decline in the rate of increase compared to recent months.

Food prices increased 9.6 per cent in the 12 months ended July 2023 and grocery food prices increased 11.9 per cent in the same period.

The following list shows each food group’s price rise for the year ended August 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement: