Football Ferns evacuated from hotel

The Football Ferns were forced to evacuate from the Pullman Hotel in Central Auckland. Photo: NZME

Police have arrested and charged a man with arson following a fire at the Auckland CBD hotel where the Football Ferns are staying.

The team were evacuated from the Pullman Hotel - their base for the FIFA Women’s World Cup - last night after a fire alarm was triggered.

A police spokesperson said this morning that a 34-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the fire.

“[He] has been charged with burglary and arson and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday,” they said.

The Herald understands players were evacuated through a stairwell, running through thick smoke.

A statement from New Zealand Football said the team and staff were temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel due to a fire, and all of the team and staff are safe and accounted for.

The Herald understands the team was forced to go to a private dining room across the road and were waiting to hear if they will be moved to a new hotel.

Fire and Emergency confirmed they received an alarm activation at 7.48pm and on arrival the building was smoke-logged and fires in multiple locations were found.

A fire investigator has been called in after firefighters deemed the blaze to be suspicious.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police have confirmed they are making inquiries.

Eight teams are currently staying in Auckland during the tournament - New Zealand, USA, Vietnam, Argentina, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, and Italy.