Former National Party MP likely abused children - police

Aussie Malcolm. Photo: Malcolm Pacific Immigration/Supplied via RNZ

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Former National Party Cabinet minister Aussie Malcolm likely engaged in coercive and/or criminal sexual conduct with "multiple young boys", a police review reveals.

Anthony 'Aussie' Malcolm died in September last year aged 83. Following his death it was revealed there had been at least three police investigations into alleged sexual abuse.

Police then launched a review of historical complaints in relation to Malcolm. A summary of the review was released to RNZ on Monday under the Official Information Act.

The document says review was initiated following referrals from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Car concerning historical sexual assault allegations against Malcolm.

Allegations spanned from 1992 to 2018 and involved multiple complainants, all male and underage at the time of the alleged incidents.

The review concludes that Malcolm "likely engaged in coercive and/or criminal sexual conduct with multiple young boys".

"While no charges were laid during his lifetime, the cumulative evidence - had it been available and considered together - could have supported prosecution, particularly in the Complainant C case."

"The review highlights systemic issues in historical file retention and inter-agency communication, which hindered earlier detection and action."

Malcolm was first elected as MP for Eden in 1975 defeating the then-upcoming politician and future Prime Minister Mike Moore. He held one of New Zealand's most marginal electorates for three elections, but was defeated when National lost power in 1984.

A staunch supporter of then Prime Minister Robert Muldoon, he was promoted to be a parliamentary under-secretary in 1978 and to Cabinet in 1981. He served as immigration minister from February 1981 and was also appointed to the contentious health portfolio after the 1981 election.

As immigration minister he approved the visas given to the South African rugby team, allowing their controversial tour of New Zealand to go ahead.

After his election defeat he set up one of the first immigration advice consultancies, Malcolm Pacific Immigration, and was prominent in the Association of Migration and Investment, cowriting its code of ethics.

In 1986 and 1987 he was one of the businesspeople backing New Zealand's first America's Cup Campaign.