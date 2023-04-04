Former PM Jacinda Ardern appointed as Christchurch Call envoy

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern heading to her final Labour caucus meeting this morning. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been appointed as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call.

Ardern established the initiative to eliminate violent extremist content online in the wake of the March 15th mosque attacks.

Her successor as Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, appointed Ardern to the newly created position.

He had previously hinted she could continue her work on the initiative.

Hipkins said Ardern would be New Zealand's senior representative on Christchurch Call-related matters and would work closely with France.

"This allows me to remain focused on the cyclone recovery and addressing the cost of living pressures affecting New Zealanders," Hipkins said.

Ardern will report directly to Hipkins and has declined to be paid for the job.

"Jacinda Ardern's commitment to stopping violent extremist content like we saw that day is key to why she should carry on this work," Hipkins said.

"Her relationships with leaders and technology companies and her drive for change will help increase the pace and ambition of the work we are doing through the Christchurch Call."

Ardern's role will be reviewed at the end of the year.

She is due to deliver her final speech at Parliament tomorrow and will formally leave politics next week.