Former PM Jacinda Ardern finally endorses Labour

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has held a Facebook Live session calling for people to vote for Labour.

She says Chris Hipkins is a good person and deserves voters' support.

"I've always been proud of the wonderful democracy NZ has."

Ardern is in the United States, undertaking a fellowship at Harvard University.

She said she thought of home often and missed everybody.

"I haven't been very present during this election and that was a deliberate decision on my part."

When she left politics, part of her decision was to hand over the mantle to others and the "wonderful team" that she had led.

"Having said that though, I would hate for anyone to think that simply because I have removed myself from political debate that I no longer have an opinion."

"Every voter or at least the vast majority of voters have opinions and I too am a voter."

Ardern had voted at an overseas polling spot in New York.

"Some people have asked me what my opinion is - I have no hesitation in sharing that."

Every election Ardern had voted in was under MMP.

"It's incredible to look back on that process and think how much New Zealanders have grasped and made MMP their own, often making quite complex voting decisions.

"But in an MMP environment I think there's still a place to keep that decision around who you're supporting really simple - vote for what you believe in.

"That included what you believed in for New Zealand, for tomorrow, the next five or 10 years."

For Ardern many of those decisions were around children and their future.

She said New Zealand was seeing child poverty track in the right direction.

But if Labour wasn't in government "we know" that won't continue, Ardern said.

For those who cared about climate change "reducing our emissions takes deliberate policy and time", Ardern said.

Labour had a "strong, strong focus" in those areas too.

Other things like health and education could be taken for granted, assuming whoever became the Government would retain the status quo.

But in fact, because those areas were such a big spend, they were often the first place parties looked to raid, "particularly if they have unfunded election promises".

She thanked those who had voted for her in 2017.

"The Labour Party has had two terms in office. Long enough to make progress - not long enough to finish the job. And our country needs them to finish the job."

An important sign of democracy was a healthy respectful debate. Another was people's engagement with the use of their vote, she said.

She was now exposed to many people from around the world who did not have the privilege of voting that New Zealanders did.

Choosing not to vote was a deliberate choice to hand that power to someone else.

Ardern said she had worked with both Chris Luxon and Chris Hipkins.

She knew Hipkins as a dad, a friend, a minister and a person. She said "hand on heart" Hipkins had been working in politics for decades for one reason - people.

She is now going to make some afternoon snacks for a "very hungry five-year-old".

"I do desperately miss New Zealand and it's been delightful to share a few moments with you."