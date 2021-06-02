Four bins and black plastic rubbish bags go

Black plastic rubbish bags are on the way out with up to three new bins coming to homes in 2023.

The Dunedin City Council made the decision in anticipation of its current kerbside collection contract ending next year on June 30.

The current contract provides for collection of general waste in black rubbish bags with two recycling bins.

During deliberations on the 10-year plan yesterday councillors decided on supplying four bins to each property, with an optional extra 240-litre bin for garden waste at an additional cost.

A red-lidded wheelie bin of either 80 or 140 litres would replace the current black bags, and a new 23-litre bin for food scraps introduced.

The system would retain both the current yellow-lidded mixed recycling wheelie bin, with an option for either 80 or 240 litres, and the 45-litre blue tub for glass.

Food scraps would be collected weekly, with all other bins collected on a fortnightly basis.

The unsuccessful option presented was to only add one extra wheelie bin to replace black bags.

Cr Jim O’Malley said the four bin plus one option would help council reach its carbon neutral goal and allow it to "move back to controlling most of the household waste that comes from the city".

The system would not meet the requirements of every individual in the city, but would allow it to deal with the entire city’s waste in the best way, he said.

The two options presented were chosen in a January council meeting, but Cr Andrew Whiley said he now did not support them.

"I would have actually supported the status quo if I knew what I know now from the written submissions."

During the consultation process the council received 83 submissions that said there should be an incentive or subsidy for households that already composted or produced little waste.

A report on options for flat or targeted rates would be produced in time for the 2022/23 annual plan.

Councillor Steve Walker said although his household produced very little waste he was comfortable with contributing to the collective good of the city.

"I’m happy to support and pay for a system that makes it a little easier for everyone to be a little better at feeding into a circular economy and goals."

The new option was voted in 13-2, with Cr Whiley and Cr Vandervis voting against it.

The council received 2302 submissions on the issue with 42% supporting the chosen option, 32% supporting the unsuccessful alternative, 6% happy with either option and 20% supporting neither.

A new kerbside collection contract is expected to be awarded in February 2022.

The new system is targeting a mid-2023 launch allowing the successful supplier one year from the start of the new contract to prepare for it.

After the first vote councillors considered an additional motion instructing staff to collaborate with interested stakeholders when designing systems to process the new waste streams, consider alternative options for high density housing, and report progress back to the council.

It was successful after a unanimous vote.

