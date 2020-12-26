Saturday, 26 December 2020

Four dead in two Auckland crashes

    Four people have been killed in two separate crashes in the Auckland area in a horror 12-hour period over Christmas.

    The first crash occurred on the Clevedon-Kawakawa road at 7.30pm yesterday. 

    Police say a car crashed into a power pole. Two people were initially believed to be critically injured, but police later confirmed they had died.

    Another two people died in a crash in West Auckland early today.

    The crash happened on Triangle Rd, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd, and was reported to authorities just before 6am.

    Police said: "Initial indications from the scene are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road."

    Two other people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

    Police confirmed the fatalities just after 10.30am.

