Four dead in two Auckland crashes

Four people have been killed in two separate crashes in the Auckland area in a horror 12-hour period over Christmas.
The first crash occurred on the Clevedon-Kawakawa road at 7.30pm yesterday.
Police say a car crashed into a power pole. Two people were initially believed to be critically injured, but police later confirmed they had died.
Another two people died in a crash in West Auckland early today.
The crash happened on Triangle Rd, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd, and was reported to authorities just before 6am.
Police said: "Initial indications from the scene are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road."
Two other people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.
Police confirmed the fatalities just after 10.30am.
- RNZ/NZ Herald