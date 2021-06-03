Thursday, 3 June 2021

Four-year-old found walking alone down Dunedin road

    Police were called to assist a four-year-old boy who was found walking alone down a Dunedin road early this morning.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police were called by members of the public who had seen the child walking along Portobello Rd about 6.40am.

    Police arrived and spoke to the boy who said that he wanted to go for a walk, Snr Sgt Dinnissen.

    The child was able to give police directions to his home.

    The boy’s mother was unaware he had left but was grateful he was not harmed during his expedition, he said. 

    Otago Daily Times

