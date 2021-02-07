Free fruit and veg for residents after lead scare

Photo: ODT files

The Dunedin City Council will this coming week provide free fruit and vegetables for people in areas where elevated lead levels have been detected in the water.

In a statement today, the DCC said the fruit and vegetables would be available for residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury from Tuesday.

"The DCC will supply a range of fruit and vegetables to these residents until it is clearer what the potential effects are of eating home-grown vegetables that have been irrigated with local water."

Council Chief Executive Sandy Graham said it was a very worrying time for residents in these communities "and it’s important we do what we can to help at a practical level while we continue working towards finding the cause of the contamination".

The produce will be initially available from Tuesday to Friday at the East Otago Events Centre. The fruit and vegetables can be collected during the times the centre is open for blood testing. Residents are urged to bring their own bags.

The council said the "no drink" water notice for Waikouaiti and Karitane, issued on February 2, remained in place.

Water tankers were still on site, and staff had already given out more than 2500 containers for people to use.

Staff would be at tankers again from Tuesday to offer assistance and answer questions, and the DCC planned to set up a drop-in centre at the Waikouaiti Library the following week so residents could speak to staff about any concerns they had.

The source of the contamination is still not known, but lead joins in older pipes, environmental contamination in the wider catchment, or even sampling errors, were all seen as potential causes of the spikes in lead which led to the ‘no drink’ water notice being issued.

Work to dig up and check the condition of some sections of old cast iron water pipes in Waikouaiti is almost complete. Five sections of pipeline across the area, including a section in Edinburgh Street, are being assessed.

Where lead joins have been used, the DCC plans to replace these sections in the near future to remove that potential source of contamination from the network.



Ms Graham says the next set of water test results will be available on Tuesday.