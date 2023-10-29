French sailor airlifted from yacht in distress off North Cape

Air Force C-130 Hercules : Getty Images.

A French sailor has been rescued from a stricken yacht, 28 nautical miles off the coast of North Cape.

An emergency beacon was set off on the Juan Sabulan after its motor failed and rigging and sails were damaged, the Rescue Coordination Centre said.

Weather and sea conditions in the area were poor, Maritime New Zealand said.

An Air Force C-130 Hercules and two rescue helicopters, one from Whangārei and the other from Auckland were sent to the site and the French national was winched off the yacht.

The yachtie was taken to Kerikeri.

The French Consulate was advised of the rescue.