Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Friend who visited Covid-positive sisters now in isolation

    Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a Covid-19 update at the Ministry of Health in Wellington. Photo: NZ Herald
    A friend who visited two British sisters prior to them testing positive for Covid-19 is self-isolating in the Hutt Valley.

    Regional Public Health confirmed today the friend visited the two women in Wellington after they were allowed to leave managed isolation in Auckland without being tested to drive to Wellington after the death of a loved on.

    "The contact visited the women, prior to them being tested for Covid-19, remained outside and maintained physical distance.

    "As an extra precaution, given this was the first case in 24 days, Regional Public Health Medical Officer of Health asked the friend to go into isolation."

    There are now two close contacts of the sisters in isolation in private residences in the Hutt Valley.

    The other close contact is a family member and is isolating at the same residence as the two sisters

    NZ Herald
