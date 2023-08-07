Front to bring nasty weather later in week

After a relatively fine start to the week for the majority of the country, Tuesday will see the beginning of less settled and cold weather in the south.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold southwesterly flow will blanket New Zealand, with an embedded front moving northwards over the South Island late Tuesday and Wednesday, and the North Island early Thursday, according to MetService.

This front is anticipated to bring rain to the South Island later on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as snow to the south and east of the South Island on Wednesday, and potentially the southern and central North Island on Thursday morning.

That snow may come sooner for Clutha, with the white stuff possibly falling down to 300m in parts of the region this afternoon.

This snow is expected to cause problems on high country roads, and there is a low chance that snow will fall below 500m in sections of Central Otago, inland Dunedin and Fiordland on Wednesday morning.

Later on Thursday and Friday, a ridge of high pressure will stretch over New Zealand, although a fresh front may arrive on the South Island late on Friday.

There are road snowfall warnings in place by MetService today as cold weather begins to turn rain into snow at high altitudes.

The Dunedin to Waitati Highway (State Highway 1) could see snow from 2am until 8pm Tuesday, with some accumulating on the road above 300m.

Crown Range Rd is expected to see 2-5cm settling above 800m with lesser amounts to 600m from 1pm to 9pm today. Snow may affect the road down to 400m overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Snow is possible on Arthur’s Pass (SH73) from tonight to early Tuesday morning, with one to two centimetres falling above 900m and less falling below 700m.

Snow is anticipated to fall on Porters Pass (SH73) from this evening to early Tuesday morning, with 3-7cm expected above 800m with lesser amounts to 500m.

A few snow showers are forecast on Lindis Pass (SH8) this afternoon, with 1-2cm falling above 900m and less falling below 700m.

Snow is expected to fall on Crown Range Rd from early Monday morning to Monday afternoon, when 2-3cm is likely to accumulate above 900m with lesser amounts to 700m.

Snow is forecast to fall on Milford Rd (SH94) from early this morning to the afternoon, with 2-4cm likely to collect above 900m and less likely to accumulate below 800m.