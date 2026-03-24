Fuel crisis package: $50 a week extra for some families

Prime Minster Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis at today's announcement. Image: RNZ

Fuel prices have skyrocketed in the wake of the US-Israel attack on Iran, reaching $4 a litre in some NZ locations.

Government officials warn prices likely to stay high for another 100 days, even if the war ends today.

The relief package targets low- to middle-income working families and will be temporary.

The government has to date insisted NZ still has enough fuel, with more on the way.

NZ has not committed to helping secure the Strait of Hormuz, despite NATO suggesting it has.

The Reserve Bank governor is warning of higher inflation and weaker economic growth.

Some Kiwi families struggling with fuel costs will be eligible for an extra $50 a week - if they qualify for the in-work tax credit, the government says.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis this afternoon revealed details of a support package aimed at helping New Zealanders through the fuel cost crisis.

The United States-Israel attack on Iran, which began on February 28 this year, has led to war in the Middle East, which has effectively closed vital shipping lane the Strait of Hormuz, meaning oil prices are volatile.

The latest data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment showed New Zealand stocks for about 47 days of fuel, including about 50 days worth of petrol, 46 days of diesel and 45 of jet fuel.

From April 7, about 143,000 working families with children would get an extra $50 a week through a boost to the in-work tax credit. It would also expand eligibility to about 14,000 additional working families, who would receive the tax credit at an abated rate.

The increase would be temporary - lasting for one year or until the price of 91 octane petrol dropped below $3 a litre for four consecutive weeks.

This measure would cost "up to $373 million" and be paid from the Budget 2026 operating allowance, Willis said.

“This temporary boost will deliver support to working families who are under significant cost-of-living pressure, without making inflation worse or further driving up government debt.

“The policy is carefully targeted to families in the squeezed middle - parents who are working hard for a living, are not eligible for main benefits, and yet have modest household incomes with which to support their children. We know these families will be hit particularly hard by the global fuel-price shock. We are delivering them timely relief."

The government would introduce an Amendment Paper to the Taxation Bill, currently before Parliament, so the changes could be enacted from April 1.

Most eligible households would not need to do anything to receive the increase, Willis said. It would be paid directly into their bank accounts, starting on April 7 if they were paid weekly, and April 14 if paid fortnightly.

"This initiative will deliver support to working families who are under significant financial pressure without making inflation worse or further driving up government debt."

The minister acknowledged that some families would not consider $50 a week enough to ease the pain.

"But what I would say to them is we are doing what we can do responsibly - protecting you now, but also protecting the economic future that you and your kids are depending on us for… They would not thank me if I did so much spending that inflation went higher, because that would affect them every time they pay for anything. That would lead to price increases more broadly across the economy."

While families that missed out would also have welcomed support, Willis said the government was "limited by the big increase in debt that occurred in the aftermath of Covid".

"If it's not you getting the support today, just know it might be your friend, it might be your family member, it might be the person serving you at the cafe today. Working families who cannot easily avoid higher fuel costs."

"I fully acknowledge that there are people who will be feeling the pain at the pump that this package won't provide direct support to ... but our commitment to those people is first we have to do no harm, and if we go on a major spend-up trying to assist every New Zealander impacted by this price shock, we will drive up inflation, we will drive up debt, we will damage the economy."

Luxon and Willis said for beneficiaries, there would be usual increases on April 1 which "working families" did not automatically get. "And I'd also note, working families face the obligation to get to and from work each day. Beneficiaries do not face that obligation," Willis said.

The government would strive to keep delivering effective public services, she said, and was "prioritising the things that New Zealanders would expect us to prioritise."

"Operations in our hospitals, frontline police on the beat, ensuring that our schools have the resources they need to teach our kids well. Those will remain priorities, but as any prudent government should do in a time like this, we will also be making sure that there is not wasteful or inefficient spending happening in other areas of government."

Public transport already subsidised - Willis

Free public transport, as the Greens have asked for, will play a "very important role" over the coming months, Willis said.

"That's why yesterday the Minister of Transport met with the public transport authorities to make sure they have enough capacity so that people can keep making that choice. He also was assured they're not intending to increase fares in any way.

"The government provides generous subsidies in the order of hundreds of millions of dollars a year for public transport. And our commitment is that we will make sure public transport remains an option for New Zealanders during this crisis."

People in rural areas who do not have access to public transport would be eligible for the tax credit.

"Rural communities typically in doing their work, whether that's running harvesting machine or getting to and from work, do tend to use a lot of diesel. What we have been told to expect is that that will mean that for some of those rural contracting businesses, they will likely start charging their customers more for those services, imposing fuel surcharges and the like.

"What I have been mindful of is that while in time farmers may have to meet those greater costs, right now for some contractors and others they might face an immediate cash pressure.

"I have rung each of the chief executives of the major commercial banks in New Zealand to seek assurance that at a time like this they will stand alongside their customers to ensure they can be helped through this period. They have given me that assurance and I think it's really important that if rural contracting businesses or others are feeling immediate challenges, that they do know they can talk to their bank and that their bank will work to assist them where possible."

Willis said the same went for shift workers who might not have good public transport available.

Fuel supply first priority: Luxon

Luxon said the world was "facing the greatest disruption to fuel supply, I think, in a generation".

"New Zealand is in a good position with healthy stocks of fuel in the country and more on the way, and the market is operating as normal. But of course, we are actively planning for a scenario where obtaining future supply becomes more difficult.

"Hundreds of thousands of Kiwi jobs and incomes rely on fuel. Our entire economy relies on fuel. A shortage of fuel supply could affect thousands of livelihoods, so that is why we are continuing to ensure that we have sufficient supply, and that must be our first priority.

"At the same time, we are conscious that the increasing price at the pump is eating into household budgets."

The Prime Minister said it had been a tough few years, with the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, recession, tariffs and now a fuel crisis.

"Higher fuel prices are a direct result of the conflict in the Middle East, which New Zealand has no part of or control of. But because of those higher prices, many Kiwis are making sacrifices and changes to their household budgets in order to get through this period.

"Some people are choosing to take public transport instead of driving their car. Others are having to put off other purchases in order to prioritise getting petrol in the car so that they can get their kids to school.

"Good government means looking after your people, and that means two things. One is recognising when government support is required to help people when times are tough. And two is ensuring that we protect New Zealand's economic future so that our kids and our grandkids have higher incomes and better job opportunities and don't have to pay for mountains and mountains of government debt.

"So we're very conscious of bending the debt curve down and making spending decisions that are affordable for taxpayers now and also into the long term.

"It is a hard reality that we cannot alleviate the pressure of rising fuel costs for everyone. And as we have learned from the Covid response, seeking to do so would do more damage to our economy, which has just started growing again."

Singapore to keep sending fuel

Luxon said he spoke to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong overnight about maintaining fuel supplies and the two nations have an informal agreement.

He said that ensures that, in a crisis, Singapore would continue fuel and pharmaceutical shipments to New Zealand, while New Zealand would provide food to Singapore.

New Zealand gets 31% of its fuel from Singapore, he said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds. Image: RNZ

Fuel prices to stay high for at least 100 days, Labour told

It will be 100 days of increased fuel prices at the pump even if the conflict in the Middle East was to end today, government officials have told the Opposition.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds were briefed by officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment this morning.

"They indicated to us they're expecting, and the government is expecting ... that the escalated price in fuel is going to go on for months," Hipkins told media on his way to caucus.

The officials were asked to brief the Opposition and gave a number of 100 days when asked how long the pain at the pump would continue beyond the conflict ending.

Hipkins said there were a number of questions officials were unable to answer.

"They weren't able to tell us anything about the changes in fuel specifications that they agreed to yesterday, they couldn't tell us what that actually means in practice, they weren't able to tell us how much storage there might be available, they weren't able to tell us what might trigger an increase in the government's alert level framework. We're very much relying on publicly available information."

Hipkins used that as his defence for not having an alternative plan for what Labour would do to help New Zealanders feeling the pinch, if it were in government. He ruled out any wage subsidy support for employees but has indicated Labour would go further than the government in other support. However, when pressed on what that means he was unwilling to give details.

- Allied Media and RNZ