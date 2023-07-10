Gang funeral procession amid arrests

Police made a number of arrests during a police operation connected to a gang funeral at Manukau Memorial Gardens. Photo: NZME

Police were seen making a number of arrests as gang members were monitored moving across South Auckland as part of a gang tangi.

And they were advising motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect potential delays to their travel.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rakana Cook said officers were aware of gang members gathering in the area as part of funeral proceedings.

“The large gathering of bikes and vehicles is affecting parts of the Southern Motorway, and are expected to continue through to Manukau.”

Cook said they had clear expectations around how they expected those involved to behave and would respond to any issues that may arise.

“We encourage anyone who is concerned about their safety in regards to the gathering, or who witness illegal behaviour happening now, to please call 111 immediately.”

Members of Killer Beez, along with other gangs were gathered for tangihanga for a man linked to the gang who died in Spring Hill Corrections Facility last Monday.

The death was not considered suspicious. The man’s body was released by authorities in Hamilton later in the week before it was taken to Auckland.

A pre-funeral procession took place through South Auckland streets on Friday.

Today, the procession of riders was expected to head to Manukau Memorial Gardens after a home funeral service for the man at 11am.

Spring Hill prison director Scott Walker confirmed a man in custody died on Monday after paramedics “made every effort to save him”.

Walker said nothing from investigations so far suggested the death was suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested,” Walker said.

“All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death. Police have been advised and are responsible for notifying the man’s next of kin.”

The New Zealand Herald has approached the Coroner for comment.

The latest ride follows two high-profile gang funerals last month in Ōpōtiki, where schools, shops and roads closed as mobsters descended on the town, and another in South Auckland.