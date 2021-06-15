Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Gang member admits threatening to kill MP

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ
    Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ
    The man who threatened to kill National Party MP Simeon Brown has pleaded guilty.

    Chase Jayden Kimura (25)  appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today where he lost his name suppression and entered the guilty plea.

    Simeon Brown is the MP for Pakuranga and National's spokesman for Police and Corrections.

    In May this year, Kimura, a patched Mongrel Mob member, sent four messages to Brown over three days threatening to shoot him after he criticised a gang meeting.

    Judge Arthur Tompkins remanded Kimura in custody.

    He will be sentenced at the Hutt Valley District Court on August 11.

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter