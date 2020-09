Emergency services are fighting a "well-involved" fire in a two-car garage on a property near Gore.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received a call about the Kaiwera fire at about 1pm.

While crews had managed to cut the fire off from the house, they were still in attendance at 1.40pm

She said three crews were from Gore, while another two came from Tapanui and Pukerau.